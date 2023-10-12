Spring-like temperatures arrive ahead of weekend rain

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The calendar may say mid-October, but we’ve got a spring feel on the way as we finish up this work week. I would enjoy it while it lasts, too; because we’ve got more showers and fall-like weather on the way as we head into the weekend.

Today through Tomorrow

Our warm front finished pushing through the region yesterday, and even though clouds kept us from getting above average, we’ve been feeling the warmer air. Sunshine will help get us there today as we see plenty of it, boosting temperatures up into the upper 70s to near 80º! I know, I had to check the calendar this morning, too! Overnight, we’re clear, but the milder air mass will keep us more moderate overnight, with lows only in the lower to middle 50s.

More of the same as we head into our Friday. Our cold front is still out west, which means sunshine will help boost our temperatures yet again. We’re still knock-knock-knocking on 80′s door as we head into the afternoon, even as high clouds increase ahead of our showers. Those showers should hold off enough to keep Friday night football dry, but they should start to move in as we get closer to daybreak on Saturday. Lows are quite mild: near 60º.

Into the Weekend

Our front arrives as we head into the day on Saturday, bringing with it intermittent showers, especially in the morning and afternoon hours. It won’t be an all day rain, but the threat of rain will be with us all day as showers work through the region. We still look to make it into the upper 60s before showers work to cool us off. The threat for showers continues overnight, but much cooler temperatures arrive thanks to that cooler air mass working in. Lows fall back into the lower 50s.

We stay cool as wraparound moisture behind our low pressure system keeps us socked in with clouds and showers for Sunday, Monday, and even into Tuesday. Clouds and spotty showers will remain as things go from looking like May to looking like November! Afternoon highs will struggle to get much above about 55º or so thanks to the clouds in place. Overnight lows don’t fall a ton thanks to the clouds that hang around, only into the lower and middle 40s.

