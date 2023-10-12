S. KY officer awarded for promoting vehicle safety

By RJ Johnson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:43 PM EDT
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - One Williamsburg Police Officer was recognized for promoting vehicle safety.

Officer Bryson Lawson was given the award because he gave out the most seatbelt and child booster seat citations in the department.

He said vehicle safety is a growing concern in Whitley County.

“Seatbelt enforcement is a very big thing, I went to a wreck, probably two weeks ago and the girl in the front seat didn’t have a seatbelt on. So, she almost went through the windshield,” said Lawson. “It just shows that time and time again, that people are... they’re getting more careless in their actions.”

Lawson said vehicle safety is a matter of life and death because you never know what’s going to happen.

“It’s not all about citations, it’s more about teaching the public it’s good to wear your seatbelt and it saves your life,” he explained. “Each time you get in a vehicle, you never know if you’re gonna make it home or not and putting on a seatbelt just increases the likelihood of you coming home to your friends, family and children.”

Lawson said it’s important to continue promoting safety.

“I mean, it is a good thing to be getting the award however, each year from here on out, we’re gonna try to enhance seatbelt safety, get our numbers higher each year and hopefully,” said Lawson.

He expressed the need for wearing a seatbelt because it saves lives every single day.

