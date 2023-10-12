‘A real life superhero’: Pike County firefighter takes final ride

PHELPS, Ky. (WYMT) - A Pike County firefighter who spent decades serving the Phelps area took his final ride Thursday, surrounded by friends, family, and a community that said he was larger than life.

Jeffrey Dean Lester, who was known as “Big Sid,” created a legacy of love and service during his nearly four decades as a first responder.

“I don’t think nobody can forget big Sid. He done that himself. He made his own impression,” said Fire Chief Kevin Dotson.

Joining the Phelps Fire Department in 1983, the fireman, EMT, and champion for care was known for his rough edges and devoted service. Those who love him say he could cause trouble and play jokes on his crew one day, then speak to officials and politicians the next day - a duality that brought in a lot of respect and awe from many.

“Sid was a real life superhero. He’s straight out of a comic book,” said Fire Department President Charles McGuire.

His big personality was a magnet for anyone looking for a place to belong. His family and friends said he was a father figure to more than his biological children.

“His porch was where you went. Anybody was welcome. Everybody could sit there,” said Kourtney Dotson.

Lester died last week and received a last ride Thursday as his department said goodbye, noting that his shoes will never be filled, but his legacy will fuel them forward.

“That was the kind of role he played for everybody. As soon as you were there and you were Sid’s, you were Sid’s,” said Dotson. “I don’t know if there’s anybody else that can do that.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.