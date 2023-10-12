Pair arrested on drug charges

Two people face drug charges after deputies seized a number of substances, including fentanyl,...
Two people face drug charges after deputies seized a number of substances, including fentanyl, and more than $21,000 cash.(Mingo County Sheriff's Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people face drug charges after deputies in Mingo County seized a number of substances, including fentanyl, and more than $21,000 cash.

Shawnda Varney and Donald Kidwell were arrested Wednesday by Mingo County Sheriff’s deputies and officers with the US 119 Drug Task Force, according to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement officers also seized heroin and meth, according to a news release.

Varney and Kidwell face charges including possession with intent to deliver alprazolam, possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and three counts of drug conspiracy.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Ted Rodgers
Man arrested after deputies receive call of someone acting inappropriate at a church
Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges (Courtesy:...
KSP troopers looking for wanted man

Latest News

Roof Repairs for the MAC
Grant announced for renovations at Mountain Arts Center
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
MAC Renovations - Madison 11
Deputies search for break-in suspects.
Deputies search for suspects accused of stealing from school
The prayer vigil Jewish students at UK organized.
UK students organize prayer vigil for victims in Israel