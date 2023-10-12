Middlesboro receives $100K Small Business Accelerator grant

Money (gfx)
Money (gfx)(Pexels | MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - City leaders in one Southeast Kentucky city announced a Small Business Accelerator grant on Thursday.

The grant, awarded to Middlesboro, is $100,000. Officials said it will be used to create a multi-faceted business incubator space.

“This is an exhilarating moment for Middlesboro Main Street, as we spearhead the transformation of our downtown area into a vibrant entrepreneurial hub,” said Middlesboro Main Street Board Member Celia Shoffner. “This grant will fuel our mission to provide invaluable support for local businesses and jump-start our journey to both economic revitalization and community empowerment.”

The new space is expected to open during the spring of 2024, and it will be located in a refurbished building in downtown Middlesboro.

The building will allow local small businesses to start in-person operations at an affordable space.

“The Hartford insures nearly 1.5 million small businesses across the country, and we recognize that access to affordable real estate can be a barrier to growth,” said The Hartford’s Head of Small Commercial and Personal Lines Stephanie Bush. “The Small Business Accelerator Grant Program is designed to provide important interim space for business owners to test a bricks-and-mortar operation, while adding vibrancy to downtown districts and commercial corridors.”

