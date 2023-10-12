Knox County woman arrested following traffic stop
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County woman is facing a host of charges after officers seized suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Officers with the Corbin Police Department performed the traffic stop Thursday.
Tammy Spicer, 37, of Gray, attempted to give officers a fake identity. When police figured out who she was, they realized Spicer had multiple active warrants for her arrest including a probation violation warrant.
During a search of the vehicle, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was found on Spicer and drug paraphernalia was found inside the car.
Spicer was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of identity without consent and multiple traffic charges.
She was also served with three outstanding warrants.
