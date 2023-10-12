Knox County woman arrested following traffic stop

The Corbin Police Department seized a large amount of suspected meth during a traffic stop
The Corbin Police Department seized a large amount of suspected meth during a traffic stop(Corbin Police Department)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County woman is facing a host of charges after officers seized suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Officers with the Corbin Police Department performed the traffic stop Thursday.

Tammy Spicer, 37, of Gray, attempted to give officers a fake identity. When police figured out who she was, they realized Spicer had multiple active warrants for her arrest including a probation violation warrant.

During a search of the vehicle, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was found on Spicer and drug paraphernalia was found inside the car.

Spicer was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of identity without consent and multiple traffic charges.

She was also served with three outstanding warrants.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges (Courtesy:...
KSP troopers looking for wanted man
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Ale-8-One: Non-alcoholic cocktails
Ale 8 to discontinue refillable longneck bottles
Leslie Brock and Therisha Westfelt, both of Lynch, and Aaron Robinson, of Cumberland, were all...
Harlan County historic drug bust
Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say

Latest News

The Corbin Police Department is looking for a suspect regarding a theft case.
Corbin Police looking for suspect regarding theft case
The 39th Judicial Circuit of the Commonwealth's Attorney Office is looking for two fugitives
Commonwealth’s Attorney looking for two suspects
Officials reportedly interviewed and arrested a Menifee County man on Wednesday after an...
Kentucky man faces child sexual exploitation charges
A former state representative and former Pike County Judge has died.
Former state representative and judge dies at 77