Knox County woman arrested following traffic stop

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County woman is facing a host of charges after officers seized suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Officers with the Corbin Police Department performed the traffic stop Thursday.

Tammy Spicer, 37, of Gray, attempted to give officers a fake identity. When police figured out who she was, they realized Spicer had multiple active warrants for her arrest including a probation violation warrant.

During a search of the vehicle, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was found on Spicer and drug paraphernalia was found inside the car.

Spicer was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of identity without consent and multiple traffic charges.

She was also served with three outstanding warrants.

