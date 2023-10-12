Kentucky man faces child sexual exploitation charges

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MOUNT STERLING, Ky. (WYMT) - A Menifee County man is facing charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation conducted by the Electronic Crime Branch of Kentucky State Police.

Officials reportedly interviewed and arrested Roy Alan Tiefel, 32, on Wednesday after an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.

Troopers said the branch started the investigation after they discovered that the suspect was reportedly communicating with and asking for sexually explicit images of a minor from an online social media account.

Police said the investigation led to the execution of a search warrant for Tiefel’s cell phones in Mount Sterling.

Tiefel was charged with one count of promoting a minor under the age of 18 in a sexual performance, one count of possessing matter portraying a minor over the age of 12 but under 18 in a sexual performance, and one count of procuring or promoting the use of a minor by an electronic means.

Tiefel was taken to the Montgomery County Regional Detention Center.

