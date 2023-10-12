Kentucky basketball gives update on their three Centers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Head coach John Calipari talked about his three big men during UK’s pro-day on Wednesday, October 11.

Both Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso are expected to be out for 5-6 weeks, making a return possible in November.

As for Kentucky’s 7′ 2″ Croatian, Zvonimir Ivisic, he arrived to campus today.

The Croatia 7-footer signed with the Wildcats in August but was only admitted to the university last week.

Aaron Bradshaw was a top-five High School product last season and underwent surgery in June, causing him to miss the FIBA Globl Jam in July.

Ugonna Onyenso suffered an ankle injury during UK’s closed scrimmage vs. Team Africa before the start of the FIBA Globl Jam in July.

Onysenso averaged 2.5 PPG and 2.6 RPG in 16 games played last season for the Cats behind Oscar Tshiebwe.

