Kentucky basketball gives update on their three Centers

Coach John Calipari welcomes Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic to the UK campus.
Coach John Calipari welcomes Croatian big man Zvonimir Ivisic to the UK campus.(Steve Moss | John Calipari Twitter)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Head coach John Calipari talked about his three big men during UK’s pro-day on Wednesday, October 11.

Both Aaron Bradshaw and Ugonna Onyenso are expected to be out for 5-6 weeks, making a return possible in November.

As for Kentucky’s 7′ 2″ Croatian, Zvonimir Ivisic, he arrived to campus today.

The Croatia 7-footer signed with the Wildcats in August but was only admitted to the university last week.

Aaron Bradshaw was a top-five High School product last season and underwent surgery in June, causing him to miss the FIBA Globl Jam in July.

Ugonna Onyenso suffered an ankle injury during UK’s closed scrimmage vs. Team Africa before the start of the FIBA Globl Jam in July.

Onysenso averaged 2.5 PPG and 2.6 RPG in 16 games played last season for the Cats behind Oscar Tshiebwe.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges (Courtesy:...
KSP troopers looking for wanted man
Leslie Brock and Therisha Westfelt, both of Lynch, and Aaron Robinson, of Cumberland, were all...
Harlan County historic drug bust
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Ale-8-One: Non-alcoholic cocktails
Ale 8 to discontinue refillable longneck bottles
Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say

Latest News

Ray Davis. Kentucky beat Florida 33-14. Elliott Hess | UK Athletics
Two Cats earn Midseason All-American honors
Reed Sheppard added 14 points, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots
UK basketball will play annual Blue-White game at NKU
14th Region Champions
Perry Central claims fourth straight Region Championship
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - PERRY CENTRAL 14TH REGION