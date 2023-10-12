Keeneland helps dreams come true at annual Make-A-Wish Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Keeneland hosted its 16th annual Make-A-Wish Day on Thursday.

It brings an opportunity for the horse community to help grant wishes for local children.

The average wish costs $10,000, and Thursday’s event helped make wishes come true for 13 children.

Nikki, a wish kid from Georgetown, opened up Thursday’s races at Keeneland. Her wish was recently granted. She was able to go to a Broadway show and meet the stars of the show “Six.”

Make-A-Wish’s presence was felt at Keeneland. Bugler Steve Buttleman’s traditional green jack was blue in honor of Make-A-Wish. Racegoers and Keeneland employees were also able to make donations to the nonprofit organization.

Gainsway Farm was one of the donors.

“I think, financially, it’s all worth it. The kids get such a thrill to come out to the farm in terms of having their wishes made true. For us, it’s perfect,” said Lakota Gibson with Gainsway Farm.

The farm is helping send 3-year-old Brooklyn Young, who recently received a kidney transplant, to Disney World.

Hadlee Willis, 4, who has a rare genetic brain disease, had a front-row seat to the races and got VIP treatment.

“I don’t think she was expecting it, you know, everybody greeted her and called her by name. I don’t think she knows how to react to it right now but it’s definitely a memory she won’t forget,” said Brandon Willis, Hadlee’s dad.

Like many Wish kids, Hadlee made it to the winner’s circle, with a wish coming true and she’ll also be going down to Orlando to Disney World.

If you’d like to help make a wish come true, click here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.