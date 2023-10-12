HCTC awarded $2.25M grant

By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 7:54 PM EDT
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, administrators at Hazard Community and Technical College (HCTC) announced the school was awarded a $2.25 million grant through the U.S. Department of Education’s Title III Strengthening Institutions Program.

The program aims to strengthen schools that serve primarily low-income communities.

HCTC’s project will build capacity within its Retention Services and Sponsored Projects offices.

“This grant will allow HCTC to become an even stronger educational institution and employer,” said HCTC President/CEO Dr. Jennifer Lindon. “Additionally, we will be able to expand our capacity to help meet our students’ needs. The opportunities for growth are limitless,” she added.

The expansion of the Retention Services office will focus on improving course completion, retention and graduation rates.

The expansion of the Sponsored Projects office will focus on increasing the number of private foundation dollars and the number of HCTC faculty and staff who can manage sponsored projects.

Because of the grant, six new jobs will be created.

The grant is payable over five years.

