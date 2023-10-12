Hazardous chemical spill prompts evacuation in Berea

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Berea Police responded to a hazardous chemical spill Wednesday evening.

They were called to the Mastronardi Produce USA at 5:20pm Wednesday for a possible hazardous material spill.

They found an active spill of a container in a semi-truck trailer outside of the facility.

Crews were able to quickly evacuate the area and contain the spill.

A hazardous material team who specializes in the handling of dangerous chemicals arrived on scene to further assist in neutralization, removal, and disposal of the spill.

There are no threats posed to the community or environment.

No injuries were reported by the employees or responders.

The scene has been neutralized, decontaminated, and cleared by all emergency personnel.

