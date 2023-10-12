Grant looks to improve kindergarten readiness at EKY school district

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators with Knott County Schools announced the school district received an Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

School leaders said the $3.75 million grant will help the district work with Partners for Rural Impact – Appalachia to improve kindergarten readiness in the county.

“The district is thrilled to embark on the implementation of the Innovative Approaches to Literacy initiative,” said Brent Hoover, superintendent of Knott County Schools. “The knowledge and resources that this grant will bring to our students in Knott County are invaluable and much needed, especially in the wake of the post-pandemic and recent flood challenges we’ve faced.”

Administrators said recent data showed 70 percent of children entering kindergarten are not ready for “big school” learning.

Officials explained the three goals of the program: ensuring students are ready for kindergarten, improving student literacy growth and building the capacity of schools, families and communities to support literacy.

“PRI will ensure these goals are met by providing books to students and families, strengthening libraries, implementing student supports to increase literacy growth, providing job-embedded professional development for teachers and librarians, and partnering with the community to develop a community literacy plan,” said Beverly Strange, Director of Programs for PRI.

