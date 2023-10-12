Grant looks to improve kindergarten readiness at EKY school district

5622-teacher in classroom generic
5622-teacher in classroom generic(KSLA)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Administrators with Knott County Schools announced the school district received an Innovative Approaches to Literacy (IAL) grant from the U.S. Department of Education.

School leaders said the $3.75 million grant will help the district work with Partners for Rural Impact – Appalachia to improve kindergarten readiness in the county.

“The district is thrilled to embark on the implementation of the Innovative Approaches to Literacy initiative,” said Brent Hoover, superintendent of Knott County Schools. “The knowledge and resources that this grant will bring to our students in Knott County are invaluable and much needed, especially in the wake of the post-pandemic and recent flood challenges we’ve faced.”

Administrators said recent data showed 70 percent of children entering kindergarten are not ready for “big school” learning.

Officials explained the three goals of the program: ensuring students are ready for kindergarten, improving student literacy growth and building the capacity of schools, families and communities to support literacy.

“PRI will ensure these goals are met by providing books to students and families, strengthening libraries, implementing student supports to increase literacy growth, providing job-embedded professional development for teachers and librarians, and partnering with the community to develop a community literacy plan,” said Beverly Strange, Director of Programs for PRI.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges (Courtesy:...
KSP troopers looking for wanted man
Leslie Brock and Therisha Westfelt, both of Lynch, and Aaron Robinson, of Cumberland, were all...
Harlan County historic drug bust
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Ale-8-One: Non-alcoholic cocktails
Ale 8 to discontinue refillable longneck bottles
Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say

Latest News

KEN MINK
‘I said coach I’ve been ready for 53 years’: Ky. native makes college basketball history at 73
2023 Jenny Wiley Festival
42nd annual Jenny Wiley Festival underway in Prestonsburg
The Corbin Police Department seized a large amount of suspected meth during a traffic stop
Knox County woman arrested following traffic stop
The Corbin Police Department is looking for a suspect regarding a theft case.
Corbin Police looking for suspect regarding theft case
The 39th Judicial Circuit of the Commonwealth's Attorney Office is looking for two fugitives
Commonwealth’s Attorney looking for two suspects