Former K-9 handler pleads guilty in case of missing police K-9

A former Chapmanville K-9 handler indicted following the disappearance of the K-9 officer entrusted to his care pleaded guilty on Thursday.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Marcus Dudley accepted a plea agreement on Thursday, pleading guilty to animal cruelty, making false statements, and obstructing an officer.

As part of the plea deal, the other charges Dudley was facing will be dropped.

Dudley was arrested in Georgia after he failed to show up for court for his arraignment in Kanawha County.

Dudley reported his K-9 officer, Chase, missing on April 11, 2023.

Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury
Marcus Dudley has been indicted by a Kanawha County grand jury

According to the investigation, Dudley’s statements about what happened to Chase, who he said jumped a fence and escaped the morning of April 11, were inconsistent.

On April 24, 2023, WSAZ reported Dudley had been fired from the Chapmanville Police Department, according to Mayor Joel McNeely.

