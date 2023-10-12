Deputies search for suspects accused of stealing from school

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies said they are searching for people caught on camera suspected of stealing from Tug Valley High School in Mingo County.

David Jewell, a parent of a student at the school, said this should never happen.

“It’s always upsetting for somebody to steal something that doesn’t belong to them and take them away from kids,” Jewell said. “It’s kind of disheartening that people have to feel that they had to stoop to that level.”

Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith said the break-in happened around 4 a.m. Oct. 6.

“They had noticed a full trailer, which was parked behind the building, was missing,” Smith said. “I think he (the school resource officer) had reviewed the video footage from the school cameras and realized that it was stolen.”

Smith said additionally, a four-wheeler, box fan, and a basketball hoop were stolen.

“If you do if you recognize the four-wheeler, if you recognize the people in the pictures that we posted on our social media, give us a call,” Smith said.

Mingo County Superintendent Dr. Johnny Branch shared the following statement:

“The Mingo County School District has full confidence in the Sheriff’s department and Sheriff Smith’s investigation into this matter. The school administration and our School Resource officer are working with the department as well.”

