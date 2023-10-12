Corbin Police looking for suspect regarding theft case

The Corbin Police Department is looking for a suspect regarding a theft case.
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Police Department are asking for help finding a suspect.

Police said the person was captured on surveillance video on Wednesday. The person is wanted in regard to questioning about a theft that happened at a business in Corbin.

If you have any information about the case, officials ask that you contact the police department at 606-528-1122 or use the department’s text tip line at 606-215-6239. All information can be kept anonymous.

