Corbin Police looking for suspect regarding theft case

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin Police Department are asking for help finding a suspect.

Police said the person was captured on surveillance video on Wednesday. The person is wanted in regard to questioning about a theft that happened at a business in Corbin.

If you have any information about the case, officials ask that you contact the police department at 606-528-1122 or use the department’s text tip line at 606-215-6239. All information can be kept anonymous.

