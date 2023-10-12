Commonwealth’s Attorney looking for two suspects

STANTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the 39th Judicial Circuit of the Commonwealth‘s Attorney Office are asking for help in trying to find two “Tims.”

Officials say Timothy Knox, 26, is wanted for a probation violation warrant out of Powell Circuit Court. Knox was last known to be living in Powell County.

Timothy Arvin, 47, is also wanted for a probation violation out of Powell Circuit Court. Arvin was last known to be living in Montgomery County.

If you see either of them, officials ask you to contact the office at 606-612-5066, the Powell County Sheriff’s Office at 606-663-2226 or the Powell County Dispatch non-emergency line at 606-663-4116.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.