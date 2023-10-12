Beloved Pike County teacher dies at 69

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A beloved Pike County educator died Monday.

Tommy Thompson died at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Thompson was a teacher at Johns Creek Elementary School and Pike County Central High School for many years.

He was also inducted into the Coaches Hall of Fame for Kentucky High School Speech League.

Thompson battled COVID-19 in January of 2022 and dealt with other health concerns for years, including a kidney disease.

A visitation is scheduled for Thursday at Meta Baptist Church from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The funeral is set for Friday at 1 p.m. It will also take place at Meta Baptist Church.

He was 69 years old.

