42nd annual Jenny Wiley Festival underway in Prestonsburg

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenny Wiley Festival is underway in downtown Prestonsburg.

Organizers said the festival has continued for more consecutive years than any other in Kentucky.

“It’s actually the state’s longest consecutive running festival. So, we’ve been doing it for 42 years. We didn’t even shut down for Covid. It was outside. So, we still kept it going,” said Angela Baldridge with the Jenny Wiley Festival Committee.

Through those 42 consecutive years, the festival has celebrated Floyd Countians.

Baldridge said organizers are proud the festival has kept connections to Prestonsburg.

“It’s small and not huge. Everybody, we get to get out, see a lot of local people. A lot of vendors. A lot of local food vendors. A lot of arts and crafts, and people like to get out and just enjoy it,” said Baldridge.

The festival continues through Saturday. The parade will be Saturday at 3 p.m. on South Lake Drive.

Music will be going on throughout the festival with Joe Nichols headlining on Saturday.

