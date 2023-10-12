42nd annual Jenny Wiley Festival underway in Prestonsburg

2023 Jenny Wiley Festival
2023 Jenny Wiley Festival(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenny Wiley Festival is underway in downtown Prestonsburg.

Organizers said the festival has continued for more consecutive years than any other in Kentucky.

“It’s actually the state’s longest consecutive running festival. So, we’ve been doing it for 42 years. We didn’t even shut down for Covid. It was outside. So, we still kept it going,” said Angela Baldridge with the Jenny Wiley Festival Committee.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Through those 42 consecutive years, the festival has celebrated Floyd Countians.

Baldridge said organizers are proud the festival has kept connections to Prestonsburg.

“It’s small and not huge. Everybody, we get to get out, see a lot of local people. A lot of vendors. A lot of local food vendors. A lot of arts and crafts, and people like to get out and just enjoy it,” said Baldridge.

The festival continues through Saturday. The parade will be Saturday at 3 p.m. on South Lake Drive.

Music will be going on throughout the festival with Joe Nichols headlining on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police troopers are looking for a man wanted on multiple charges (Courtesy:...
KSP troopers looking for wanted man
Leslie Brock and Therisha Westfelt, both of Lynch, and Aaron Robinson, of Cumberland, were all...
Harlan County historic drug bust
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Ale-8-One: Non-alcoholic cocktails
Ale 8 to discontinue refillable longneck bottles
Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say

Latest News

KEN MINK
‘I said coach I’ve been ready for 53 years’: Ky. native makes college basketball history at 73
The Corbin Police Department seized a large amount of suspected meth during a traffic stop
Knox County woman arrested following traffic stop
The Corbin Police Department is looking for a suspect regarding a theft case.
Corbin Police looking for suspect regarding theft case
The 39th Judicial Circuit of the Commonwealth's Attorney Office is looking for two fugitives
Commonwealth’s Attorney looking for two suspects