UK basketball will play annual Blue-White game at NKU

Reed Sheppard added 14 points, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots
Reed Sheppard added 14 points, four assists, four steals and two blocked shots(UK Athletics)
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After taking the Blue-White game on the road last season to Pikeville, the Wildcats will travel to Northern Kentucky’s Truist Arena on Oct. 21 for this year’s event.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with tip-off set for 6 p.m. ET.

The game will also be available on SEC Network+.

This year’s ticket revenue will benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund and the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Ticket prices range from $10-$25 and will be available to purchase online through Ticketmaster.com or in person at the Truist Arena box office.

