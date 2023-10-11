‘Tree Week’ underway in Hazard

Tree Week underway in Hazard
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Many communities across the state are celebrating “Tree Week,” including folks in Hazard.

Started by the University of Kentucky’s Urban Forest Initiative, the week celebrates surrounding environments.

Hazard Community and Technical College, Pathfinders of Perry County and other community members are hosting events throughout the week.

”Hazard was the first satellite community to celebrate Tree Week, and now it’s grown to I think 13 cities across the state. Tree Week is an entire week where we celebrate trees and green spaces. There’s tons of events in all these communities to get people outside, or even just thinking about trees and green spaces differently,” said David Logsdon with Pathfinders of Perry County.

There are events including arts and crafts along with a night hike still coming up this week.

You can check those out here.

