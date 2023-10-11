Things to know as 2023 General Election quickly approaches

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 General Election is less than a month away with Kentucky being one of three states holding a gubernatorial election.

However, before you cast your vote Perry County Clerk Wayne Napier said there are some things to know and not forget when heading to the polls.

“They actually need to bring their driver’s license in. That’s a good thing and if they don’t know we’ll have it online,” he said.

To find your county specific voting location, visit elect.ky.gov.

Napier said if you plan to vote with an absentee ballot you must meet the requirements. He added that the last day to request one is October 24th at 11:59 p.m.

Absentee ballots can be mailed or left in county specific drop boxes.

“They can drop their ballot in there anytime and it’s under 24-hour surveillance. So, they don’t have to worry about dropping it in or they could mail it in whatever they want to do,” he said.

Napier added that drop boxes and post offices are checked each day.

He also said that for folks who meet specific requirements absentee in-person voting will begin at the end of October. The dates are October 25-27, 30-31 and November 1.

Early voting begins on November 2nd and ends on November 4th.

Napier said he believes everyone should do their part and cast their vote.

“It’s a very quick process. I think everyone should vote. It’s your option. You know you need to come out and vote. It’s just a great thing. You know a lot of people like to complain about things but if you don’t vote you shouldn’t complain. You should’ve come out,” he said.

Election day is November 7th. Voting polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

