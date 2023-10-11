Supervisor: UK doctor was isolated as ‘part of his disability’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last week, we first brought you the story of University of Kentucky doctor, Kenneth Ain, who filed a lawsuit against the university claiming he was harassed and discriminated.

Dr. Ain has Asperger Syndrome, a high-functioning form of autism.

James Morris is representing Dr. Kenneth Ain in his lawsuit against UK and says the discrimination of his client began in 2017.

“The university has been putting Dr. Ain on an island, or as the judge said, in a silo,” said Morris, a UK graduate.

Morris says a letter from the university at that time left this thyroid specialist with just one nurse and no other staff to assist him.

Then in August, Morris says Dr. Ain was banned from campus facilities.

“They came out and reassigned him to his home,” Morris said.

But what shocked Morris most came out in court on September 28th, in an exchange between UK Healthcare Oncologist, Dr. Lowell Anthony, and Fayette Circuit Judge Julie Muth Goodman.

Dr. Anthony said Dr. Ain “works alone,” to which the judge replied. “That’s because he had to. They told him since 2017.”

Dr. Anthony’s response? “Part of his disability.”

“In 30 years of practice, this was a shocking development and it’s at the very beginning of the case.”

Morris says that was Dr. Ain’s direct supervisor testifying that his isolation was because of his disability.

The emergency order which reinstated the thyroid specialist shows the basis for his removal revolved around hearsay about negative comments.

Morris says they don’t even know what those comments are.

But on Tuesday, a long-time patient of Dr. Ain’s did speak out against his care to WKYT.

“He’s not been good to me at all, and my health has suffered because of it,” said Gregg Erwin, who lives in Nicholasville.

Gregg Erwin says he’s been a patient of Dr. Ain since 2013, living in Hazard at the time he began his care. Over the years, he claims Dr. Ain has been hard to reach and schedule appointments with.

Now this year, Erwin says he’s even had trouble filling important prescriptions.

“I went right at three months without this much needed medication,” Erwin said.

Erwin says he’s been prescribed Levothyroxine, a thyroid hormone treats thyroid cancer patients.

He doesn’t know how the situation at UK may have affected that care. But Erwin claims his issues with the doctor have taken a physical toll.

“I was in bad shape,” said Erwin. “I’m still recovering from it and I don’t know if I ever will.”

