Sheriff: Hospital on lockdown after reported threat

CHI Saint Joseph Health
CHI Saint Joseph Health(WYMT)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky hospital is on lockdown, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office reportedly confirmed to our sister station, WKYT.

Officials said they got a call of a man making threats with a gun at CHI Saint Joseph Health in London, but the report is unconfirmed at this time.

The London Police Department, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police are on the scene.

Officials confirmed no shots have been fired.

We will update this story when more information is available.

