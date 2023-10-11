Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Police are investigating a possible threat at a Southern Kentucky hospital Tuesday night.

Police said a patient reported seeing a man with a gun at CHI Saint Joseph Health in London around 8:30 p.m.

“We received a complaint from the London Dispatch Center in reference to a patient in the hospital allegedly stating that an unknown person came into his room with a gun,” Sgt. Troy Truett, with the London Police Department, explained.

The London Police Department, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene and placed the hospital on lockdown.

“Patient rooms are locked. They won’t let anyone in or out of the hospital. Just trying to make it as safe as possible,” Truett said.

However, officials confirmed a credible threat was not found, and technical difficulties with surveillance video prevented them from finding video of a possible suspect.

“At this point, the investigation is in the preliminary stages. We are going to investigate in the fullest to try to figure this out. To make sure people feel safe here in London,” Truett added.

Saint Joseph Health Care released the following statement:

“At Saint Joseph London, the safety of our patients and our caregivers is our top priority. After receiving a credible threat to a patient, the hospital initiated its appropriate procedures and went on lockdown Tuesday night. The hospital worked closely with law enforcement to secure the facility. We appreciate the dedicated members of the London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police, and our caregivers, who worked to ensure the safety of everyone at the hospital during the incident. The hospital lifted the lockdown after law enforcement completed a thorough inspection of the facility and determined there was no threat.”

WYMT was told the lockdown was lifted around 10:45 p.m., and London police remained at the hospital until around 11 p.m.

The hospital returned to normal operations on Wednesday.

