Pike County native, rising stand-up comedian enchanted by another viral video

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Not only did a Virgie native go viral once again, but this time he swiftly created a hoax, getting mixed reactions from fans of a music mogul.

Will King has been sharing his musical comedy and parodies online for years, recently seeing a lot of success with his response to the Fountains of Wayne hit “Stacy’s Mom.” Since that notable hit, the Internet has continued to give King his share of, well, shares.

Most recently, King shared an original song touted as “Taylor Swift’s first single after breaking up with Travis Kelce.”

The song, though it was never meant to fuel Bad Blood, drove in more than follows and likes. Ripping from the headlines of the singer’s new romance, the song is King’s idea of how Swift would address a break-up with the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end.

As his TikTok grew in popularity, his lyrics were then used by another user to create Taylor’s Version of the song- seemingly using AI tools to make it sound as if Swift recorded it. Once the second video began circulating, fact checkers had an epiphany. Snopes stepped in, sharing an article to keep the vigilante Swifts at bay.

King said he never expected to see another video hit big, and he is glad he did not need a getaway car to escape what he said was a lighthearted comedy bit. He was especially unprepared for seeing a positive response from a group of supporters like the Swifties.

“This is the first time I’ve seen someone laugh until they cry during one of my songs,” King said in a Facebook post, sharing a duet to his TikTok.

King told WYMT he is grateful for the viewers and Swift, and he hopes the success will fuel a spotlight for his stand-up comedy online and fill some blank spaces in the audiences of his future appearances.

He is set to hit his hometown in November with a show at The Broken Throne’s Great Hall. You can find a full list of shows and his other videos here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.