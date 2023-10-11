Perry Central claims fourth straight Region Championship

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Central beat Hazard 2-0 Tuesday night.

The Commodores went up 2-0 behind a Tyson Nease goal in the first half.

Both teams were scoreless in the second half, Perry playing solid defense to maintain their lead.

“(We) worked hard in the off-season, stayed at the field, stayed after practice, everything,” said Nease. “It makes (the win) better.”

Nease won the 14th Region tournament MVP.

For first-year Perry head coach Tyler Holland, the win was a dream come true.

“To get one as a coach has been something I have strived for for a long time,” said Holland. “That day is finally here, so I have no words for the feeling that I feel right now.”

Holland, who coached at Hazard before this season, won two Region titles with Perry in his High School days.

For Senior Aiden Fugate, the win meant a little more in his final season.

“It means a whole lot,” said Fugate. “I have been with most of these guys for four years. A couple of them are new or kind of came along about halfway through, but I love each and every one of these guys like a brother. I know they do with me too, so it means a whole lot to win it with them.”

The Commodores will play North Laurel next week Sunday or Monday in the State tournament.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.