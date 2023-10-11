Perry Central claims fourth straight Region Championship

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Nate Johnson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRVINE, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Central beat Hazard 2-0 Tuesday night.

The Commodores went up 2-0 behind a Tyson Nease goal in the first half.

Both teams were scoreless in the second half, Perry playing solid defense to maintain their lead.

“(We) worked hard in the off-season, stayed at the field, stayed after practice, everything,” said Nease. “It makes (the win) better.”

Nease won the 14th Region tournament MVP.

For first-year Perry head coach Tyler Holland, the win was a dream come true.

“To get one as a coach has been something I have strived for for a long time,” said Holland. “That day is finally here, so I have no words for the feeling that I feel right now.”

Holland, who coached at Hazard before this season, won two Region titles with Perry in his High School days.

For Senior Aiden Fugate, the win meant a little more in his final season.

“It means a whole lot,” said Fugate. “I have been with most of these guys for four years. A couple of them are new or kind of came along about halfway through, but I love each and every one of these guys like a brother. I know they do with me too, so it means a whole lot to win it with them.”

The Commodores will play North Laurel next week Sunday or Monday in the State tournament.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Lockdown over at Southern Ky. hospital
Ted Rodgers
Man arrested after deputies receive call of someone acting inappropriate at a church
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
Mountain News at 11 - PERRY CENTRAL 14TH REGION
UK WBB Media Day 2023
UK WBB holds its 2023 Media Day
wymt
Top 5 plays from week 8 of high school football
WYMT
Alice Lloyd College Mountain Top 10: Week 8