Owners of Lexington greenhouse explain why now is a good time to plant
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Temperatures are going down, and that means it’s time to protect those plants already grown.

To grow new plants, it’s actually a good time to get started.

“You don’t go threw the heat stress when planting things in the ground in the fall. So it’s a good time to get things planted just before we have all that freeze,” said Janna Pemberton Schmidt, co-owner of Pemberton’s Greenhouses. “So if you can plant them here in October when we don’t have a lot of heat stress and then have time to get those watered in and fertilized, then they put out a lot of root growth in the winter.”

In-ground plants aren’t the only plants that benefit from being planted in the fall.

“Normally, we do have a wetter fall, so the reason you hear about planting perennials in the fall, so you don’t have to water them as much,” said Ashley Pemberton Herndon of Pemberton’s Greenhouses.

With recent dry weather, planting can be challenging.

“Part of the problem is the ground is hard right now because we are so dry. But then the ground gets hard because we are frozen. So you want that nice and happy medium when the ground is still soft enough to dig in and get your plants into the ground and still have time to root, so usually the window, in my opinion, is from the first of October to about the third or fourth week of November,” said Pemberton Schmidt.

