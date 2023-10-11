Officials want your opinion on how Kentucky’s justice system handles mental health

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health is hosting several meetings on how the courts can improve how they handle mental illness, substance abuse, and disabilities.

Building on Kentucky’s first mental health summit, the commission will host nine town hall meetings across the state from Aug. 30-Nov. 29.

Commission leaders want to hear from those who have dealt with these issues firsthand to see what needs to be changed within the judicial system to provide an even playing field.

Baptist Health Richmond Behavioral Health Community Liaison Adam Herald said people who deal with mental health, substance abuse and those with disabilities may need extra assistance when it comes to things a lot of people may take for granted.

“You’re dealing with a certain population that maybe doesn’t have access to transportation or maybe they don’t even have access to be able to get an ID,” Herald said. “Those are like little things that your normal everyday folk aren’t a big deal. To a large demographic in our community and communities around us, those are a real big deal.”

The meetings are open to anyone who has dealt with these things personally or even those who are interested in taking part.

Upcoming meetings include:

Oct. 25 – Paducah Paducah McCracken County Convention & Expo Center - 415 Park Ave.

Nov. 8 – Louisville Kentucky International Convention Center - 221 S. 4th St.

Nov. 15 – Pikeville Appalachian Wireless Arena - 126 Main St.

Nov. 29 – Bowling Green Sloan Convention Center - 1021 Wilkinson Trace.

