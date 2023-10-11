New ancient shark species discovered at Mammoth Cave, named for cave guide

MAMMOTH CAVE, Ky. (WBKO) - Cave guides and paleontologists at Mammoth Cave National Park discovered the remains of an ancient species of shark within the caves and unveiled the discovery today for National Fossil Day.

The remains of Strigilodus tollesonae, or Tolleson’s Scraper Tooth, were originally discovered in the late 1990s ′s. Rick Toomey, who was a part of the research team that found the shark’s teeth, is a paleontologist who specializes in younger fossils of mammals dated roughly 10,000 years ago.

“Because I didn’t work on those, I didn’t recognize how significant and important that was,” Toomey said.

Fossil records show that the new species lived roughly 300 to 350 million years ago, around the same time that the planet’s first primitive trees were beginning to form. The land that is now Kentucky was then a tropical, shallow sea.

“Say, like the Bahamas but sitting right by the equator. So, warm,” Toomey said. “This would’ve been the place to come and so scuba diving or snorkeling if we were around 340 million years ago.”

The teeth remained buried in the cave’s walls and ceilings since their discovery in the 1990s until a study was conducted in 2019. At that time, Kelli Tolleson, a cave guide at Mammoth Cave, submitted photos of the teeth to J.P. Hodnett, a nationally renowned shark research specialist who later identified the shark as a new species that was later named after Tolleson.

“The whole paleo team kept it a secret from me while the draft of this report was being written,” Tolleson said. “They emailed it to me with the full draft to look over and I definitely shed a tear. I have to admit, I cried a little bit when they told me that, so it’s just such an honor and a great surprise.”

The latest discovery only adds to the growing collection of shark species found in the cave system. Currently, there are roughly 70 confirmed shark or shark relatives that have been found throughout Mammoth Cave, and five are still under review as species that are new to science.

“These discoveries in the cave here, the shark discoveries we’ve been making, it’s all part of a PRI or paleontological resources inventory project,” Tolleson said. “This will all culminate in a big report to be released a couple of months from now once we finalize all that.”

Tolleson is a key part of the field team for the PRI study, and with Hodnett’s continued assistance, she is hopeful that they continue to uncover more ancient species lying in wait in the cave walls.

“Once he started coming here, and we started systematically surveying through different passageways, identifying so many more teeth than we ever thought was present, and having that expert on board has really been helpful for us to learn just the incredible diversity of sharks we’ve got in these rocks. It’s really exciting stuff,” Tolleson said.

Tolleson’s Scraper Tooth and many more fossils found throughout the park will be on display at the Visitor Center as part of a National Fossil Day celebration later this month.

