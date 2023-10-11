Mild temperatures return ahead of weekend cold front

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We are tracking dry and mild conditions for the second half of the work week, but the forecast turns cooler and soggier for the weekend.

Tonight Through Thursday Night

Temperatures will not be as chilly tonight as our warm front continues to lift north. We remain dry and partly to mostly cloudy. Lows fall into the lower-50s by Thursday morning.

A beautiful day is on tap on Thursday. We remain dry, mostly sunny and mild. High temperatures top out in the upper-70s.

Into Thursday night, calm weather will stick around. Again, we remain dry under a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Low temperatures dip into the mid-50s.

Our Next Rainmaker

Most of Friday is looking dry and mild. Temperatures top out in the upper-70s and lower-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. However, we are tracking our next rain chance by late Friday and into Saturday. Low temperatures dip into the lower-60s. A stray shower can not be ruled out, especially late Friday night.

Saturday is looking soggy as a cold front sweeps across the region. Scattered showers are likely under a mostly cloudy sky. We are also tracking some cooler air, so temperatures will not be as warm as Thursday and Friday. Highs top out in the upper-60s. Overnight lows dip into the upper-40s and lower-50s as spotty showers linger. The forecast is not looking good for viewing of the partial solar eclipse by Saturday afternoon.

Early Next Week

In the extended forecast, the weather is looking ugly.

We look to stay gloomy and cool with spotty rain chances.

Isolated showers are possible on Sunday under a partly sunny sky. Highs only reach the mid-50s, and lows fall into the mid-40s.

Spotty rain chances look to linger into Monday under a partly sunny sky. Again, highs only top out in the mid-50s, and lows bottom out in the lower-40s.

The weather pattern does not change much on Tuesday. We remain gloomy with spotty showers possible. Highs top out in the mid-50s, and lows fall into the mid-40s.

