Midweek warmup in full effect

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We got a sneak preview of our gorgeous weather pattern yesterday, and there’s more where that came from before we close this work week out on a soggier note.

Today through Tomorrow

This morning, we’re watching low pressure gather steam well to our north and west. We continue to track the warm front working through the area. That will spread cloud cover our way through the day, but showers should stay at bay. We’ll be back in the lower to middle 70s for daytime highs. Overnight, some clouds should hang around, keeping us milder overnight. Lows only fall back into the lower 50s.

We’re looking at a warm, but mostly dry day on Thursday. Our system is so sprawling across the nation’s midsection that it’s going to take a day or two to actually bring its cold front through the region. As such, we’re looking at mostly sunny and warm conditions for the day on Thursday. Breezy southerly winds will help highs make a run in to the upper 70s to near 80º as clouds drift in and out. Clouds continue to move into the region, keeping us mild overnight with lows in the middle to upper 50s.

Late Week and Beyond

Increasingly looking like we’ll be dry for the day on Friday as the cold front draws closer. Despite the increased cloud cover, we’ll stay warm, with southerly winds helping bring highs back into the upper 70s to near 80º. Showers unfortunately, may work in just in time for Friday night football, especially west of Interstate 75. However, the bulk of the activity should hold off until later Friday night and into early Saturday. Overnight lows are quite mild, only the upper 50s.

As the front works through early Saturday, we’ll see plenty of clouds and showers sticking around. Brisk northwesterly winds will keep us from getting too warm during the day. Highs stay in the middle 60s with scattered showers. However, those breezes continue overnight with lows near 50º.

The November feel looks to work in early, with highs sticking in the middle and upper 50s to finish off the weekend and head into early next week, with leftover moisture keeping spotty showers in place, along with cool, breezy winds.

