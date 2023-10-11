Louisa Fire Dept. teaching fire prevention

The Louisa Fire Department offered free fire engine rides to the public during national fire...
The Louisa Fire Department offered free fire engine rides to the public during national fire prevention week.(Jack Demmler)
By Jack Demmler
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday marked the start of National Fire Prevention Week, and one Eastern Kentucky fire department is offering activities to teach people in the community about fire safety.

On Tuesday, the Louisa Fire Department offered free fire truck rides to the public and will pass out fire hats and balloons.

Eddie Preston, the Louisa Fire Department Chief, said the goal is to educate everyone and keep people in the community safe.

“For us, we can prevent some fires, injuries and deaths and that’s what our plan is,” Preston explained. “To get everybody educated on fire safety in their homes, in their kitchens, mainly that’s what our goal is set to do.”

Fire officials will also go to the local elementary schools for fire safety demonstrations for students from kindergarten to the fifth grade.

Preston said the biggest lesson centers around smoke detectors.

“It’s not the fire that kills, it’s the smoke that kills,” Preston said. “Having one in each room is what we always recommend.”

Three members of the Louisa Fire Department were also recognized for their efforts of helping people out of a structure fire in 2022.

Noah Burchett, Luke Wellman and Anthony Caudill were awarded with a medal of valor for removing a man and woman from the building.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
However, during the arrest, officials said they found a small bag of suspected meth and “a...
Southern Ky. woman facing drug charges
War in Israel
‘He is superintending things there’: Alan Dodson makes it out of Israel
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Officers said when they searched the vehicle during the traffic stop, they reportedly found...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Latest News

CHI Saint Joseph Health
Sheriff: Hospital on lockdown after reported threat
The movement celebrated its second mission meeting Tuesday.
Together for the Mountains Summit wraps second year in Pikeville
arh
ARH Mountain Student Achiever: Sydni Hope Thornsbury
Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say