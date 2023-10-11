Louisa Fire Dept. teaching fire prevention

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

LOUISA, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday marked the start of National Fire Prevention Week, and one Eastern Kentucky fire department is offering activities to teach people in the community about fire safety.

On Tuesday, the Louisa Fire Department offered free fire truck rides to the public and will pass out fire hats and balloons.

Eddie Preston, the Louisa Fire Department Chief, said the goal is to educate everyone and keep people in the community safe.

“For us, we can prevent some fires, injuries and deaths and that’s what our plan is,” Preston explained. “To get everybody educated on fire safety in their homes, in their kitchens, mainly that’s what our goal is set to do.”

Fire officials will also go to the local elementary schools for fire safety demonstrations for students from kindergarten to the fifth grade.

Preston said the biggest lesson centers around smoke detectors.

“It’s not the fire that kills, it’s the smoke that kills,” Preston said. “Having one in each room is what we always recommend.”

Three members of the Louisa Fire Department were also recognized for their efforts of helping people out of a structure fire in 2022.

Noah Burchett, Luke Wellman and Anthony Caudill were awarded with a medal of valor for removing a man and woman from the building.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.