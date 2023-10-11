Lockdown over at Southern Ky. hospital

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A Southern Kentucky hospital was on lockdown Tuesday evening.

Officials said they got a call of a man making threats with a gun at CHI Saint Joseph Health in London, but the report is unconfirmed at this time.

The London Police Department, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police responded to the scene.

Officials confirmed no shots were fired.

WYMT learned the all clear was given around 10:45 p.m.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
However, during the arrest, officials said they found a small bag of suspected meth and “a...
Southern Ky. woman facing drug charges
War in Israel
‘He is superintending things there’: Alan Dodson makes it out of Israel
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Officers said when they searched the vehicle during the traffic stop, they reportedly found...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests

Latest News

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
London Hospital Lockdown - 11
Kenneth Ain
Supervisor: UK doctor was isolated as ‘part of his disability’
Second annual Flood with Love benefit concert is returning to raise money for the Hindman...
‘Flood with Love’ benefit concert returns to Versailles on Saturday
The Louisa Fire Department offered free fire engine rides to the public during national fire...
Louisa Fire Dept. teaching fire prevention