KSP troopers looking for wanted man

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who is wanted on numerous charges.

Dustin E. Newsome, 34, can be seen in the embedded post below.

Newsome is wanted for human trafficking, organized crime, possession of child pornography, and other related charges.

He is six feet tall with brown eyes but is known to wear colored contact lenses.

If you have information about where Newsome is, you are asked to contact KSP Post 9 in Pikeville at 606-433-7711.

