KSP to host third annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show

By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police is set to host their third annual Cruising with Cruisers Car Show in Whitesburg.

The event will kick off with a new addition for this year, the first annual truck or treat on the hill at 38 College Drive on Oct. 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. for kids free of charge.

The car show will take place on Oct. 14, starting at 11:00 a.m. After the show, police will cruise to the top of Pine Mountain where there will be live music and a firework show. The event will be free for anyone to attend.

All proceeds will go to benefit Shop with a Trooper in December.

