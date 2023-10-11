Kentucky man facing drug charges

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police arrested a man after he was reportedly found with multiple drugs.

In a Facebook post, the Williamsburg Police Department said the incident happened on Monday, when officers brought Tommy G. Powers, 44, of Court Crisp, into custody along Kentucky Highway 92 west in Williamsburg.

During the encounter, officers found suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. They also realized Powers had a previous felony conviction for drug possession.

Powers was accused of attempting to destroy contraband while officers were trying to arrest him.

Powers was charged with possession of a controlled substance for methamphetamine, in the first degree. Police say it was his second offense. He was also charged with possession of marijuana, tampering with physical evidence possession of drug paraphernalia, and several traffic violations.

He was taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

