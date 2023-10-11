Kentucky business leaders gather to discuss early childhood education

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local non-profit is calling on business leaders to join the effort to expand access to early childhood education across Kentucky.

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence gathered leaders from 30 businesses at PNC Tower Wednesday morning for an event called Kentucky Business Leaders for a Strong Start.

The committee is asking business leaders to help back their plan to build the state’s workforce participation rate by increasing access to childcare and quality early education.

Data shows that 41% of Kentucky’s children are enrolled in preschool and just 44% show kindergarten readiness.

Research shows that 85% of brain development occurs before the age of five.

The president and CEO of the committee Brigitte Blom said there has been a decline in childhood reading scores over the past several years in Kentucky.

“In 2015, 40% of Kentucky students were proficient or above in reading,” Blom said. “Placing us in eighth of 50 states. Fast-forward to 2022, and that’s dropped to 31%, pushing us down to a rank of 29 nationally.”

The committee is also calling on the General Assembly to increase annual funding by $350 million by fiscal year 2026.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.