Kentucky business leaders gather to discuss early childhood education

One local non-profit is calling on business leaders to join the effort to expand access to...
One local non-profit is calling on business leaders to join the effort to expand access to early childhood education across Kentucky.(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One local non-profit is calling on business leaders to join the effort to expand access to early childhood education across Kentucky.

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence gathered leaders from 30 businesses at PNC Tower Wednesday morning for an event called Kentucky Business Leaders for a Strong Start.

The committee is asking business leaders to help back their plan to build the state’s workforce participation rate by increasing access to childcare and quality early education.

Data shows that 41% of Kentucky’s children are enrolled in preschool and just 44% show kindergarten readiness.

Research shows that 85% of brain development occurs before the age of five.

The president and CEO of the committee Brigitte Blom said there has been a decline in childhood reading scores over the past several years in Kentucky.

“In 2015, 40% of Kentucky students were proficient or above in reading,” Blom said. “Placing us in eighth of 50 states. Fast-forward to 2022, and that’s dropped to 31%, pushing us down to a rank of 29 nationally.”

The committee is also calling on the General Assembly to increase annual funding by $350 million by fiscal year 2026.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Ted Rodgers
Man arrested after deputies receive call of someone acting inappropriate at a church
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Ale-8-One: Non-alcoholic cocktails
Ale 8 to discontinue refillable longneck bottles
More than a year after nearly all abortions were banned in Kentucky statistics show how they...
Records show steep drop in abortions performed in Kentucky in 2022
This morning in Frankfort, the class of 30 walked across the stage to receive their certificates.
Kentucky State Police graduates its largest class of dispatchers
Idle assembly plants are hurting supplying factories
Vehicle suppliers warn more layoffs loom as UAW strike continues
As race-goers bet on their favorite horses, equine specialists here at Keeneland are betting on...
Keeneland introduces new technology to keep horses safe on opening day