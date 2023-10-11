How to talk to your kids about the war in Israel as graphic images infiltrate social media

Israel is at war with Hamas after unprecedented attacks.
Israel is at war with Hamas after unprecedented attacks.(Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua | Source: Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Violent and graphic images from the war in Israel have infiltrated online platforms and social media.

Mental health experts are worried that traumatic events like this can cause increased stress and anxiety, especially in children. It’s nearly impossible to shield youth from the content.

Psychologist Dr. Katherine Stone says it’s important for adults to stay alert.

“But it’s also good to reassure them that they are safe. Sometimes pulling up a map and showing them where we live and where Israel is, can really help kids. Because they don’t understand how difficult it is to get there from here,” said Dr. Stone.

Dr. Stone says parents should give children time and space to process their emotions. Allow them a creative outlet like drawing to express what they’re thinking or feeling.

“Helping to empower them that there are things they can do to help people feel better. Maybe it’s a yard sale or lemonade stand, and the money goes towards a non-profit. I know on my street, we have a neighbor who grew up in Israel. It’s checking in on that neighbor or taking flowers or food, or saying we’re thinking of you,” Dr. Stone said.

For small children who haven’t been exposed to the pictures and video or aren’t sure what’s going on, there’s no need to worry them.

Some older kids may have already heard or seen the violence and parents should be proactive. It’s important to check in on them and their feelings.

“Even if they have seen images of some of the horrific acts, finding some videos that show the helpers. Being able to find the people that helps rescue the cat or pulls people out or supplies food and focusing on that, when developmentally appropriate, is okay,” said Dr. Stone.

You should also pay close attention to children’s behavior. If they’re suddenly withdrawing or not engaging in activities or with friends, as they used to, that may be a sign they’re struggling and a good time to seek help from a healthcare professional.

