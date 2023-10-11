Harlan County historic drug bust

HARLAN CO., Ky. (WYMT) - A joint investigation led to more than 470 grams of fentanyl, more than 650 grams of methamphetamine, several thousand dollars and a handgun being confiscated in Harlan County, according to officials with the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the incident marks the largest fentanyl seizure in Harlan County history.

Officials with the Appalachia Narcotics Investigations and Drug Enforcement Administration worked with Kentucky State Police Post 10, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, the Cumberland Police Department and the Lynch Police Department to arrest Leslie Brock and Therisha Westfelt, both of Lynch, and Aaron Robinson, of Cumberland.

In a Facebook post, Harlan County Sheriff Chris Brewer said “The sheriff’s office will continue to use every resource and work with every surrounding agency to combat the trafficking of drugs like Fentanyl, Methamphetamine, and Heroin that are a plague to our communities. Multiple drug trafficking investigations are currently ongoing.”

Brock, Westfelt and Robinson are all facing various drug related charges.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.