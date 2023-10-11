Grant announced for renovations at Mountain Arts Center

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg is a hub for tourism, but officials said renovations are needed.

“This is such a driver for people from all across the country to visit here, you know we talk about all the time, we’re a community of 4,000 people. It is not normal to have facilities like this in a rural community of 4,000 people. We’re blessed for it. We’re blessed, so we’re excited to see this space continue to upgrade,” said Executive Director of Prestonsburg Tourism Samantha Johnson.

The center is in need of a new roof, a new HVAC system and a new emergency lighting system to provide safety to guests in the case of a power outage or any kind of emergency.

The Mountain Arts Center received a $1 million grant from the Abandoned Mine Lands Economic Revitalization Program (AMLER).

Executive Director of the Mountain Arts Center Joe Campbell said the HVAC system and the roof are 27 years old and are to the point where they need at least one temporary fix repair per year.

Campbell said, after heavy rain or snow, the tiles would fall or have staining. He also added they have sometimes warned guests about the temperature because of issues with the HVAC system.

“The biggest thing to be able to look forward to is for our workers and our patrons coming in that we know it’s going to be comfortable for a long time,” said Campbell.

He added the center is grateful to receive this grant because they understand the economic impact they have on the community.

“If something happened to the roof or other facility problems that had us shut down for weeks or months, that hurts jobs, the hotels, the restaurants in the area and so this is a major boost to be able to continue that for the tourism draw, the educational aspect of it and economic reasons,” said Campbell.

