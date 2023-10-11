Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge and Resort opens ahead of schedule

This is the second world-class resort created by Dollywood Parks & Resorts and Dolly Parton.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The development of Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort is ahead of schedule, allowing the resort the chance to open its doors a few days earlier than anticipated.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 12, guests can get a sneak preview ahead of the official grand opening on Friday, Nov. 3.

Previous Coverage: What’s coming at Dollywood’s HeartSong Resort?

Dollywood Parks & Resorts is offering guests the opportunity to book the Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort Sneak Preview Package, which includes one one-day admission to Dollywood and one Harvest Tasting Pass when guests book their stays any time from Oct. 12 through Oct. 30 at HeartSong Lodge & Resort.

To learn more about Dollywood’s HeartSong Lodge & Resort, or to make reservations, click here.

