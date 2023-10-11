Christian Appalachian Project names 2023 Champions of Appalachia

Rev. Dwayne P. Mills is from Martin County. He is the executive director of Appalachia Reach...
Rev. Dwayne P. Mills is from Martin County. He is the executive director of Appalachia Reach Out (ARO).(Christian Appalachian Project)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) announced its 2023 Champions of Appalachia.

The award recognized people and organizations that had a positive, long-term impact on the lives of people in the region.

Rev. Dwayne P. Mills and Callie D McGrath Foundation were selected for the honor.

“We are proud to honor these Champions of Appalachia and shine the spotlight on the great work they are doing to transform the lives of people in need,” said Guy Adams, CAP’s president/CEO. “It takes all of us, every one of us, doing what we can to make a difference. The Champions of Appalachia Award celebrates the great philanthropic endeavors of our honorees because we can all make a difference together.”

Rev. Mills is from Martin County. He is the executive director of Appalachia Reach Out (ARO). ARO serves more than 120 families each month at its food pantry and operates a thrift store. ARO also partners with local schools to provide hygiene items, coats, shoes and more.

Officials said Mills travels more than 30 times per year across the country to fundraise and advocate for Eastern Kentucky.

“It is an honor to be here. I do what I do because of God’s radical call on my life,” Mills said. “My goal is always to point to Him. I can’t think of another place I’d rather be than where I serve right now. My heart is always to tell the good things that happen in Appalachia.”

Hector Santillan, Bank of America trustee, accepted the Champions award on behalf of Callie D McGrath Foundation.

Over the past two decades, officials said the foundation’s gifts provided CAP with continuous annual support.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Ted Rodgers
Man arrested after deputies receive call of someone acting inappropriate at a church
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Appalachian Arts Alliance will takeover WSGS on October 17th.
The ArtStation set to host Radio Takeover Day at WSGS
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Leslie Brock and Therisha Westfelt, both of Lynch, and Aaron Robinson, of Cumberland, were all...
Harlan County historic drug bust
Election day is November 7th.
Things to know as 2023 General Election quickly approaches