Christian Appalachian Project names 2023 Champions of Appalachia

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Christian Appalachian Project (CAP) announced its 2023 Champions of Appalachia.

The award recognized people and organizations that had a positive, long-term impact on the lives of people in the region.

Rev. Dwayne P. Mills and Callie D McGrath Foundation were selected for the honor.

“We are proud to honor these Champions of Appalachia and shine the spotlight on the great work they are doing to transform the lives of people in need,” said Guy Adams, CAP’s president/CEO. “It takes all of us, every one of us, doing what we can to make a difference. The Champions of Appalachia Award celebrates the great philanthropic endeavors of our honorees because we can all make a difference together.”

Rev. Mills is from Martin County. He is the executive director of Appalachia Reach Out (ARO). ARO serves more than 120 families each month at its food pantry and operates a thrift store. ARO also partners with local schools to provide hygiene items, coats, shoes and more.

Officials said Mills travels more than 30 times per year across the country to fundraise and advocate for Eastern Kentucky.

“It is an honor to be here. I do what I do because of God’s radical call on my life,” Mills said. “My goal is always to point to Him. I can’t think of another place I’d rather be than where I serve right now. My heart is always to tell the good things that happen in Appalachia.”

Hector Santillan, Bank of America trustee, accepted the Champions award on behalf of Callie D McGrath Foundation.

Over the past two decades, officials said the foundation’s gifts provided CAP with continuous annual support.

