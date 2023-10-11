Ceremony marks completion of chemical weapons destruction at Blue Grass Army Depot

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been more than three months since the last of the chemical weapons stockpile was destroyed in Kentucky.

Wednesday, they celebrated the historic achievement. Speakers at the event boasted about making America proud and making the community a safer place.

The last munition in the U.S. chemical weapons stockpile was destroyed at the Blue Grass Army Depot on July 7, 2023. The first chemical weapons arrived in the 1940′s.

Craig Williams, co-chair of the Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board, says this is the culmination of his life’s work.

For nearly 40 years, Williams advocated for the community and was dedicated to ensuring the safety of those in Madison County.

“I’m so proud of everyone involved, particularly the workforce who operated this facility for years, with some of the most dangerous materials in the world, without anyone getting hurt and they protected the community. It’s just a wonderful achievement and I couldn’t be happier,” Williams said.

Among the speakers at the event were Senator Mitch McConnell and Governor Andy Beshear. They both shared their pride in the completion and honored those who made this all possible.

Some Madison County leaders, like Judge Executive Reagan Taylor, have seen the work progress over the years.

“For me, I don’t know Madison County without this. It’s always been a part of our history and trying to make sure that we keep that commitment to our citizens and keeping them safe,” Judge-Executive Taylor said.

Now, the Blue Grass Chemical Agent Destruction Pilot Plant (BGCAPP) workforce is focused on its closure phase, with their priority being the safety of the workers, the public and the environment.

According to BGCAPP, the closure phase will continue for about three to four years. It will focus on the disposal of all contaminated secondary wastes and decontaminating the facilities and equipment, among many other priorities.

The Army plans to continue using the depot in other ways after that closure phase ends.

