Buckhorn School reconstruction begins

Buckhorn School
Buckhorn School(WYMT)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BUCKHORN, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County School District officials recently announced a contract agreement for the reconstruction of Buckhorn School.

School officials say the project will cost around $15 million in total once completed, which includes clean up efforts and reconstruction.

FEMA will account for 75% of the cost, while the state government will take care of 13%. School officials said the other two percent will come from grant money.

“You’ve not only got KDE (Kentucky Department of Education) and the facilities branch, the normal approvals that we would do in a construction project, but you also have FEMA now involved in that as well,” said Jody Maggard with Perry County Schools.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

While the shell of the school will remain, Jody Maggard said all other materials will be replaced.

“The concrete flooring, the walls and the roof, basically is what we have, and so, everything else is a reconstruction,” said Maggard.

Perry County School District officials said they are planning for the project to be finished by August 2024.

