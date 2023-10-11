The ArtStation set to host Radio Takeover Day at WSGS

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance is set to take over WSGS, 101.1, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on October 17 to benefit the arts.

Executive Director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance Tim Deaton said the day will be filled with good music and conversations.

“We’re excited because this is the fourth annual, and we can’t believe we’re here this long, but it’s a good day that’s dedicated to raising money to continue the arts in our community,” said Deaton.

The takeover will include live performances from both students of the Appalachian Arts Alliance and local artists interested in showing their talents.

“We’re going to do a city versus the county opportunity. So basically you call in your pledge if you want it to go towards the city’s count or the county.”

He added the event is very exciting especially if you are there on Main Street for the action.

”And we also have a honk sponsor this year. So you’ll be able to drive down Main Street, and every honk that we hear in front of the radio building, will be tallied up, and at the end of the day, our honk sponsor will be giving us the amount of honks that we had in dollars. So it’s a dollar per honk, and you don’t have to do anything at all just drive down Main Street and honk your horn and we’ll count that as a dollar for the arts.”

Deaton said there are still slots available, and if you are interested in performing, give them a call at (606)-551-1160.

