The ArtStation set to host Radio Takeover Day at WSGS

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Arts Alliance is set to take over WSGS, 101.1, from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. on October 17 to benefit the arts.

Executive Director of the Appalachian Arts Alliance Tim Deaton said the day will be filled with good music and conversations.

“We’re excited because this is the fourth annual, and we can’t believe we’re here this long, but it’s a good day that’s dedicated to raising money to continue the arts in our community,” said Deaton.

The takeover will include live performances from both students of the Appalachian Arts Alliance and local artists interested in showing their talents.

“We’re going to do a city versus the county opportunity. So basically you call in your pledge if you want it to go towards the city’s count or the county.”

He added the event is very exciting especially if you are there on Main Street for the action.

”And we also have a honk sponsor this year. So you’ll be able to drive down Main Street, and every honk that we hear in front of the radio building, will be tallied up, and at the end of the day, our honk sponsor will be giving us the amount of honks that we had in dollars. So it’s a dollar per honk, and you don’t have to do anything at all just drive down Main Street and honk your horn and we’ll count that as a dollar for the arts.”

Deaton said there are still slots available, and if you are interested in performing, give them a call at (606)-551-1160.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Seymour Taffler was being held in the Madison County Detention Center. He has since been...
96-year-old Ky. man tries to kill wife to ‘end her suffering,’ police say
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Kaylee Timonet
Principal reinstates privileges for senior after punishment for dancing video; ‘too little, too late,’ mom says
Ted Rodgers
Man arrested after deputies receive call of someone acting inappropriate at a church
FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball jackpot up to $1.73 billion as lottery losing streak continues

Latest News

Rev. Dwayne P. Mills is from Martin County. He is the executive director of Appalachia Reach...
Christian Appalachian Project names 2023 Champions of Appalachia
CHI Saint Joseph Health
Police investigating after lockdown at Southern Ky. hospital
Leslie Brock and Therisha Westfelt, both of Lynch, and Aaron Robinson, of Cumberland, were all...
Harlan County historic drug bust
Election day is November 7th.
Things to know as 2023 General Election quickly approaches