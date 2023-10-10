WYMT Washington Correspondent discusses war in Israel and Speaker of the House search
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The war in Israel has already claimed more than 1,800 lives on both sides, and leaders expect that number to increase.
President Joe Biden discussed the conflict Tuesday afternoon.
WYMT Washington Correspondent Peter Zampa talked with Steve Hensley about the war and the search for the next Speaker of the House.
You can catch the interview above.
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.