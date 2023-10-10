Warming up ahead of late week rain potential

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a soggy start to the work week yesterday, we’ll see some improvement as we head toward midweek. Not just from the perspective of more sunshine, but also warmer temperatures. However, as we often do this time of year, we’ll have to deal with more showers headed in our direction.

Today through Tomorrow Night

We’ll spend our Tuesday in-between weather systems, and that’s just fine by me, since it means another gorgeous day! We’ll see plenty of sunshine as highs get up into the lower to middle 60s in the afternoon. Overnight, mostly clear skies will once again prevail with overnight lows slightly milder than last night, down into the lower 40s.

We’re even warmer as a warm front associated with our next system starts to work our way by Wednesday. Its passage will be marked by a temporary increase in cloudiness as the low pressure itself gathers steam out to the west. The front will switch our winds around to the south and west, allowing for warmer temperatures to filter into the mountains. Daytime highs will top out in the lower to middle 70s with passing clouds. We’ll see more of the same as we head through the overnight hours, with milder lows near 50º.

Late Week and Beyond

Our system really starts to work in as we head into the day on Thursday. Winds out of the south will warm temperatures up into the lower 70s to not far from 80º as we continue to watch our system gather steam out west. Clouds will continue to stream in thanks to those southwesterly winds. Those same clouds will act like a blanket and keep us warm overnight Thursday and into Friday, with lows near 60º or so.

It’ll be another mild one as this system works into the region. Highs getting up into the middle 70s as skies turn overcast. We could see the first showers start to work in as we head toward the afternoon hours, but most should hold off until we get into the overnight hours. Overnight lows stay in the 50s.

With clouds and showers scattered about on Saturday, we should be cooler with highs back into the middle and upper 60s, but cooling quickly once the front passes, back into the 50s to near 60º as backside showers linger into the day on Monday.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.