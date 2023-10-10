War becomes personal for Louisvillians with ties to Israel

Louisville, KY (WAVE) - When the missiles struck their targets and gunmen terrorized people in Israeli streets, few were more unprepared for the shock than Louisville resident Linda Schuster.

“Kind of unbelievable that we were planning this great vacation and we ended up in a war zone,” Schuster said over the phone from Tel Aviv. “We heard all the explosions. In fact today, we have heard explosions all day long.”

During her fourth vacation to Israel, Schuster and her family heard the sirens on Saturday and took shelter inside their Tel Aviv hotel.

Schuster said she and her family are now working to find a flight that will take them out of Israel to safety.

Even during her interview with WAVE News, there were constant reminders of how close war had come.

“And you can hear, actually, if you want me to turn my camera around, you can see two helicopters,” Schuster said from her hotel balcony as she turned her phone’s camera to the sounds of the aircraft. “I don’t know if you can see the helicopters going over the sea. They’ve been going all day.”

The tension knows no bounds even across an ocean.

“My entire family is in Israel. My mom, my sister, my husband’s family, everybody,” Karen Benabou, an Israeli living in Louisville said. “Being here, when there’s a war there, you don’t know, it’s hard to get sometimes a hold of people. It’s hard to know that they are in fear, that they are in shelters. And just not knowing, not being able to help is the hardest thing.”

At her Louisville home Monday, Benabou watched Israeli television trying to stay up on the news. She was also keeping tabs on loved ones through social media.

Benabou said her family had remained unharmed but the brother of a friend she grew up with was killed by gunmen, who shot him and his wife with their children in the car.

“It’s personal for everybody in Israel,” Benabou said. “It’s such a small country. People don’t even understand how small it is. And you, I mean, you are always going to know someone.”

