UK WBB holds its 2023 Media Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Kentucky’s women’s basketball team held its media day for the 2023-2024 season on Monday, Oct. 9.

After finishing 12-19 in 2022, UK head women’s basketball coach Niya Butts mentioned how the experience Kentucky is returning should make things smoother.

“Yes, a veteran team does make a difference in practice,” Butts said. “You don’t need as many reps. They understand the concepts, but also going back to veteran experience at that point guard position.”

The Wildcats are set for a 30-game schedule including a home game against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Kentucky will begin their season with an exhibition in Lexington, hosting Kentucky State on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 11 a.m.

