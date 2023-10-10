UK professor discusses instability in region, Israel-Hamas conflict

Dr. Robert Farley says if you pray, you should pray for peace. But he is not optimistic about the current situation unfolding in the Middle East.(kptv)
By WKYT News Staff and Jeremy Tombs
Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear ordered flags be lowered to half-staff starting Tuesday, to honor the innocent lives lost in Israel.

The country is now at war with Hamas after the group, designated as terrorists by the U.S. State Department, launched a surprise attack early Saturday.

Doctor Robert Farley has spent nearly two decades at UK’s Patterson School of Diplomacy, teaching courses in security and diplomacy.

To ask where this all began, he says, is an awfully large question.

But he says the modern history begins around the turn of the twentieth century, with heavy immigration into the area of then-Palestine.

“Later on, you get an independent Jewish state,” said Dr. Farley. “There are several wars, those wars result in the Jewish state coming to occupy two large regions.”

He says those are mostly Muslim regions known as the West Bank and the Gaza strip. In 2005, Dr. Farley says elections held in both those regions led to Hamas becoming the Palestinian authority in Gaza, while Fatah won in the West Bank.

He says the Israeli state’s relations with Fatah are significantly better.

“Hamas is dedicated pretty strongly to the destruction of the Israeli state,” Dr. Farley said.

“Israel has undertaken a policy of basically isolating the Gaza strip as much as possible,” continued Dr. Farley, discussing the blockade that has been set up in the years since. “That means a literal large wall around Gaza. It means a virtual wall along Gaza’s seacoast.”

He says that’s led to periodic flare-ups, and even significant conflicts, in the years since...but nothing on this level.

“Hamas has launched an attack of unprecedented scale in southern Israel,” said Dr. Farley.

As the attacks worsen and the death toll mounts, it’s left people of all backgrounds in shock.

Diplomatically, the global response has largely been to show solidarity for Israel. But he says as they lead an offensive into Gaza in response, he anticipates that will change.

Dr. Farley says he is actively discussing the difficult topic with students, and is telling them and would tell the public that it’s okay to be horrified by what’s happening right now - on both sides.

“We don’t have to say that the two sides are equivalent,” Dr. Farley said. “It’s a really complicated issue, on both sides. There is injustice on both sides, there is horror on both sides. And really, it’s just an unfortunate and horrible situation for the people who have to live through it right now.”

